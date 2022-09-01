TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to recent tragic events involving school shooters, the Texarkana Texas Police Department is ensuring officers are ready to respond if the need arises.

Over the next few weeks, the department is offering Active Shooter Training for local law enforcement. All TTPD officers, many from area school districts, and other police departments will attend the training.

TTPD’s best tactical instructors, Sgt. James Hargrave and Officer Cory Berry, are leading the training.

“This training is important for all officers to be involved with and to get this training because it is designed specifically for active shooters, and so the training that you go through teaches you how to handle those types of situations if you were ever involved in that,” said TTPD Sgt. Kimberly Weaver.

The training will occur at the old Pleasant Grove Elementary School building.