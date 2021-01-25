Texarkana PD looking for two women who allegedly stole elderly woman’s credit card

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two women they believe stole an elderly woman’s credit card.

They said an elderly lady left a credit card at a Walmart register a few days ago, and one of the women pocketed the card instead of turning it in. She was caught on a security camera at the checkout register.

Photo from the Texarkana Police Department. The card can be seen on the checkout register in one photo, then in another photo the card is gone and the woman has her hand in her pocket.

Police said that less than an hour after they left the store, two women used the card to pay for manicures at a nail salon. The card was then used at another store to buy over $200 worth of merchandise.

Texarkana PD asks that if you know these women to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.