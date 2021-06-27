Texarkana PD seeks to ID woman accused of theft, charging over $21K to stolen credit card

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana police have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a woman accused of stealing an elderly woman’s wallet and charging thousands of dollars to her credit card in March.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, an elderly woman noticed her wallet was missing from her purse when she got to the register at a local grocery store on Tuesday, March 2. She retraced her steps in the store and in the parking lot, but could not find it.

Police say the woman remembered that she had it earlier that day when she got coffee at Starbucks but did not know what happened to it after that. Inside of her wallet was a credit card, and the victim was surprised when she checked the account online a short time later. In those couple of hours, someone had managed to charge over $21,000 of stuff to that card at about ten different businesses around the Texarkana area.

TTPD says detectives scoured through surveillance video at some of these businesses and noticed a woman at each of them when the card was being used there.

“Of course, she was very careful to keep her face covered and wore sunglasses the whole time (except for one quick moment),” TTPD said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Detectives later learned that the woman got into a van with Illinois tags, but that ultimately was a dead end. Texarkana police are unsure if the woman lives in Texarkana or visitor to the area.

If anyone recognizes the woman in the photos or knows anything about her clothing, please call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP. You can also DM us here if you prefer.