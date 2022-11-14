TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department arrested Berry Fulton, 55, for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child last week.

According to Texarkana Police Department, Fulton was babysitting children with his wife on Saturday Nov. 5. Fulton’s wife had fallen asleep on the couch and when she awoke, one of the children told her about the “weird” things Fulton allegedly did to her.

Officials said that Fulton’s wife then called the 5-year-old’s mother and explained what happened. They then called Texarkana PD.

Texarkana PD said they obtained an arrest warrant and arrested him on Monday Nov. 7. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail for aggravated sexual assault of a child and his bond was set at $250,000.