Texarkana police identify man found shot in Whataburger parking lot

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police are investigating a homicide after finding a body inside a car in the Whataburger parking lot Tuesday morning.

According to police, 29-year-old Nichlos Muldrow was shot multiple times in the Oaklawn Village shopping center parking lot before driving his car to the Whatburger parking lot.

Police found him after his car hit a crepe myrtle in front of the restaurant. The man died at the hospital an hour later.

Detectives obtained a warrant for murder for 20-year-old Marques Jujuan Thompson of Texarkana in relation to Muldrow’s death.

Police were already looking for Thompson for other recent shootings. They said he had felony warrants for probation violation on an aggravated assault conviction for shooting someone else and for stalking/intimidation.

Thompson is considered armed and dangerous. They ask that anyone who knows where he can be found call 903-798-3116 or contact Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.