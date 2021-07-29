Texarkana police looking for man in connection with double shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana Police Department is looking for a 38-year-old man in connection with a double shooting Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex.

Two women were shot in the parking lot of the Creekside Apartments in the 3300 block of Nichols Drive. One woman is hospitalized and in serious condition, police said.

Police suspect that Tremaine Ware is the man who opened fire and fled in a white SUV.

