Texarkana police say man shot ex-girlfriend who was sitting in car beside child

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana police said a man shot his ex-girlfriend in the arm Wednesday night as she sat in a car with her child beside her.

Jimmy Mitchell has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police received a 911 call Wednesday night that shots were fired in 700 block of Old Boston Road but no one was there. Later, officers were notified that a 23-year-old woman had been dropped off at a Texarkana hospital with a bullet wound to the arm, a news release said.

The woman told police that she got into an argument with Mitchell and that he shot her through the windshield of the car. Her child, who was beside her, was unharmed.

Police say Mitchell then drove the woman to the hospital and left. He turned himself in to police on Thursday and is being held in the Bi-State Jail on a $75,000 bond, police said.