TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the Wadley ER around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the teenager was shot once in the torso and is currently in the ICU. Detectives are working hard to figure out what led to the shooting but they haven’t gotten much cooperation, according to a Facebook post.

Texarkana PD asked that anyone who knows anything to call them at 903-798-3116.