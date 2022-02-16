HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – A 9-year-old girl in Houston who was accidentally shot by a robbery victim late Monday night has died, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The child was identified as Arlene Alvarez and police have arrested the shooter, 41-year-old Tony D. Earls. According to Houston police, Earls was with his wife at a Chase Bank ATM when they were approached by an unknown man and robbed.

Police told KPRC that Early pulled out a gun and began shooting while the suspect was running from the scene. He then fired into a pickup truck he thought the robber had gotten into, but instead shot in the Alvarez family truck.

Arlene was rushed to a local hospital and was put on life support. She died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon. Earls had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but that could be upgraded with Arlene’s death.

In an interview with KPRC and other Houston media outlets, Arlene’s father Armando described the scary scene where he tried to protect his family.

“I knew what had happened. I saw blood. I saw the bullet in the window already. I pulled over and I tried to turn around and by the time I turned around, he [the shooter] was gone. I was going to chase him but my other baby son was still with us. My first instinct was to grab Arlene.” Armando Alvarez

Investigators say Earl did not know that he had shot Arlene until he went back to his home and called 911 to report the shooting. His bond is currently set at $100,000.

Arlene was the second 9-year-old girl in the Houston area to be hit by gunfire in the last week. Ashanti Grant is in critical condition after being caught in the crossfire of a road rage shooting while riding with her family.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).