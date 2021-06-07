Texas AG sends the Athens bus crash case back to the grand jury to re-evaluate charges against the driver

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens ISD bus driver charged for the death of a child after it collided with a train back more than two years ago was back in court Monday afternoon for the first time in nearly a year.

80-year-old John Stevens is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after the January 2019 crash that killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now prosecuting the case after the Henderson County DA recused themselves, citing a “conflict of interest.” Prosecutors announced that they would be sending the case back to the grand jury in July because they were not happy with the language of the indictments.

Stevens is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child. It was not clear whether the prosecutors intend to try and upgrade or downgrade the charges or simply change the language of the indictments.

392nd District Judge Scott McKee set a status hearing date for August 5 at 9 a.m. to set up a new status hearing. He explained that if the grand jury does choose to re-indict Stevens, the process would simply start all over again in trying to set a trial.

Case going back to the grand jury in July to re-evaluate the charges. Unclear what the Texas AG is not happy with in the indictments.



We'll come back in August for yet another status hearing. https://t.co/kN7bSGAyDz — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 7, 2021

Stevens’ lawyers explained after the hearing that they are also hoping for the possibility that the grand jury in July simply chooses to not re-indict him, which would end the case against him. They were unable to go into much detail about the case, given the gag order instilled by McKee.

It was the first time that Stevens was in a courtroom since August of last year when Judge Scott McKee granted the prosecution’s immunity request for two Union Pacific employees involved in the fatal Athens school bus crash last year in exchange for their testimony.

This was the latest delay in a case that has been kept from a trial for several reasons. The Union Pacific employees requesting immunity, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the DA’s office recusal have all contributed to pushing it down the road.

The defense team for Stevens has maintained since February 2020 that the train was traveling too fast in the Athens city limits, which prosecutors at the time fought back against heavily.

Then-prosecutor Mark Hall stated at the time that the employees, Robert Ray and Roger Johnson, did not violate the law and that while he did not feel the immunity agreement was necessary because he felt they had no criminal liability.

He also accused the defense team last August of purposefully misleading the public by making such statements to the media.

In his decision to grant the immunity, Judge Scott McKee wrote last August that it was the role of the judiciary to stay out of the DA’s way unless there was evidence that prosecutors were abusing their power, which he did not find.