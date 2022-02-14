KATY, Texas (KETK) – A baseball umpire in the Houston area was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly had crystal meth at a little league baseball tournament.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, deputies were called to Katy Park where witnesses reported “suspicious activity” from the umpire while he was in his car.

The umpire was identified as 35-year-old Brent Thrasher and he was arrested after deputies with a local constable’s office found 2.7 grams of meth inside his car.

Thrasher was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He posted a $2,500 bond and has since posted bail.

KPRC reports that Trasher has a lengthy criminal history dating back more than 15 years when he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

His most recent booking was in 2018 when he was charged with threatening a public servant in Beaumont. Thrasher was later convicted of that charge.

“Perfect Game,” the organization putting on the tournament, released the following statement to KPRC: