Texas convenience store clerk stabbed to death

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KETK) – A South Texas convenience store clerk was killed Monday night after being stabbed.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, officers were called to a Timewise Shell gas station in Texas City around 9:30 p.m. when they found a female clerk unresponsive.

Investigators said the woman was attacked by someone with a knife. The killer’s description has yet to be released by police, but police say the person was last seen getting into a car and heading north on HWY 146.

Officers are still reviewing security footage to piece together a timeline and get an accurate description of the suspect. It’s unclear if anything was stolen during the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Texas City police at 409-643-5720.