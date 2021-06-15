Texas gun owner shot 7 times while fighting off robber, drove himself to hospital

HOUSTON (KETK) – A gun owner was shot seven times while fighting off a robber in Houston and police are now searching for a suspect.

Our NBC-affiliate KPRC said that the incident was back on May 28 in southwest Houston and police say a man pulled into a fast-food parking lot to grab something out of his trunk when the suspect approached him with a gun.

The victim said he resisted the robber and tried to grab his own gun. He was then shot seven times, once in the chest, four times in the left leg, once in his right leg, and once in the hand.

Despite all the injuries, the victim grabbed his own gun and fired back, possibly injuring the suspect. He then drove himself to a local hospital after the robber fled the area in a small white SUV.

Investigators said the suspect’s gun was linked to another robbery from May 7. Details are limited on the suspect, but he was described as a black man, around 5’8″ to 5’10”, with a skinny build and wearing all black clothes.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.