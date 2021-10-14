Texas kindergarten teacher arrested, charged with indecency with child

KATY, Texas (KETK) A Texas kindergarten teacher was arrested on Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.

KPRC, our NBC affiliate wrote, Troi Phillip Moore, 45, was detained for alleged inappropriate conduct between him and a student at Tamarron Elementary School, according to a statement from the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. This offense is a felony.

The district said they were notified of the indecent interaction on Monday, and Moore was suspended the same day.

“To learn that a teacher, entrusted with the safety and well-being of children, may have been involved in any sort of inappropriate conduct is very troubling,” the school district said in the statement. “Lamar CISD condemns any actions by an adult which endangers the mental or physical health of a child.”

Lamar CISD police launched an investigation into the incident on Monday.

Moore began working for LCISD in August 2020.

From 2006-2020 he was a teacher at the following schools in Fort Bend ISD: Scanlan Oaks Elementary, Burton Elementary and Jan Schiff Elementary, according to Moore’s LinkedIn profile.

Community members told KPRC 2 they were shocked to learn about the situation.

“It’s very traumatizing, I’m very uneasy about the whole situation right now,” said parent, Vanessa Perez.

“It’s unbelievable, just unbelievable,” said parent, Juan Carlos Vidal.

The clinical director for the Nick Finnegan Counseling Center mentioned, parents can speak to their children, even at a young age about the difference between a good touch and bad touch.

“It’s important to start those conversations early if somebody tries to touch you in a way that makes you feel uncomfortable or you don’t feel good in your stomach, then tell an adult to tell your parents or tell somebody you trust,” said Finnegan.

Tamarron Elementary teacher Troi Moore was arrested on Tuesday evening, October 12, and charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony. Lamar CISD received a report of an inappropriate interaction between a male kindergarten teacher and a student on October 11, 2021. The teacher was immediately suspended as the Tamarron Administration and Lamar CISD Police Department opened an investigation. The findings of this investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued and served the following evening. Moore joined the District in August of 2020. Prior to being hired by Lamar CISD, Moore presented positive recommendations from another area school district and successfully passed a required criminal history investigation. The District was aware of no reported misconduct prior to October 11, 2021. Lamar CISD is cooperating with Lamar CISD Police and Fort Bend County authorities as they continue an ongoing investigation. “This incident is very troubling,” Lamar CISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Roosevelt Nivens stated. “The families of more than 39,000 students entrust our District with the care and education of their children on a daily basis. Each day, Lamar CISD teachers and staff come to our schools, set an excellent example serving these students and do the right things for our children. So, to learn that a teacher, entrusted with the safety and well-being of our children, may have been involved in criminal conduct is just devastating.” Counselors and additional support staff will be on site at Tamarron Elementary and the campus principal will be available to meet with families. Parents of Moore’s current and former students will be notified about details of the investigation and offered access to forensic interviews for their children. Lamar CISD will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement. Lamar CISD

