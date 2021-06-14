Texas Little League umpire arrested with meth in his pocket

CONROE, Texas (KETK) – A Little League umpire outside of Houston was arrested Sunday with meth in his pocket after being tackled by a parent.

35-year-old Ramsey Lafonte was charged with evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Our NBC affiliate KPRC said that Oak Ridge police officers tried to pull him over, but Lafonte refused. He then pulled into the Scrap Yard Sports Complex in Conroe, where he was scheduled to umpire a baseball game.

Ramsey Lafonte mugshot (Image: KPRC)

Joseph Jones, a parent at the park who spoke with KPRC, said that he saw Lafonte running from the police and knew he had to jump into action. Jones tackled Lafonte as he was running from officers in the park.

“I figured since it didn’t look like a good situation and a lot of kids were here. I figured why not stop whatever is going on and let the police handle it from there.” Joseph Jones, Parent

Six grams of meth were found in his pocket and Lafonte already had a warrant out for his arrest for credit card abuse.