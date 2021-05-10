Texas man accused of killing mom after driving car through group of people in restaurant parking lot

Image: KPRC via the Harris County Sheriff’s Office

KATY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured after her son rammed his car into multiple people in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant late last week.

20-year-old Homer Lopez is being held on a $90,000 bond and is charged with murder and two counts of failing to stop and render aid.

His mother, 35-year-old Crystal Lopez, was pronounced dead at the Pinchy’s Tex-Mex Restaurant, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe that the incident began as a fight inside the restaurant and then continued outside into the parking lot.

Authorities said that Lopez initially fled the scene, but returned to the parking lot to be taken into custody.

