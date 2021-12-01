Texas man charged with slapping teenage boy in the face during LSU game

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KETK) – A Houston man has been charged after allegedly slapping a teenage boy in the face during the Texas A&M-LSU game on Saturday.

Witnesses told our sister station WGMB that the incident occurred inside a Tiger Stadium suite. The report states that officers who went to speak to the man, 40-year-old Brandon Scott, said there was a “very strong smell of alcohol on his breath” and he was slurring.

The victim told police that when he and his friends tried to speak to Scott, he became agitated and began to curse them out.

When one of the teenagers stood up to take Scott’s photo, the man jumped up and slapped the boy across the face with an open hand. He was left with a red mark on his face.

The man was charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors in Louisiana.