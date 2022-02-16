BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — A Brazos County inmate is on the run after escaping sheriff’s office custody while in a Bryan hospital Monday.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Rowley, 19, climbed down scaffolding after getting out an unlocked window on the second floor of the hospital around 8:45 p.m. Once deputies figured out Rowle escaped, they used drones, helicopters and dogs to try to find him. As of Tuesday morning, he hasn’t been caught.

Rowley was being held on misdemeanor charges and BCSO doesn’t consider him a danger to the public.

Rowley is described by deputies as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you’ve seen him or might know where he is, call the Brazos County nonemergency dispatch number at 979-361-3888.