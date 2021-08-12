Texas man convicted of raping elderly blind woman in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was convicted Wednesday of raping an elderly blind woman in Smith County.

61-year-old Stephen Hill, a Waxahachie native, was charged with the crime. The release from District Attorney Jacob Putman did not list a date for the crime, but Hill was indicted in February 2020.

District Attorney Jacob Putman said that the 81-year-old victim was living with her daughter at the time of the attack and Hill also resided there. A teenage girl found Hill laying with the victim one night and told her mother (the victim’s daughter).

When the victim was asked by her daughter what happened, she “described in detail how [Hill] raped her.” When Tyler PD arrived at the scene, Hill denied doing anything wrong.

Detectives confronted him with the possibility of there being DNA evidence and he then changed his story that they merely had consensual sex. The jury did not buy his story and found him guilty.

Sentencing for Hill will be held on Sept. 14 in front of 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell. Hill faces 25 years to life in prison.