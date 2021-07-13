Texas man could get 30 years in prison for lying about owning home damaged by Hurricane Harvey

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – A man who received $23,600 from FEMA after he lied about owning a home that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Jose Luis Carrillo, 50, of Port Arthur, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to providing the government false information to receive benefits he was not entitled to.

Hurricane Harvey caused major damage when it hit southeast Texas in August 2017. Carrillo applied for and received $23,670 from Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair damage by the hurricane to what he said was his home in Port Arthur.

The home actually belonged to someone else.

Carrillo faces up to 30 years in federal prison. He will be sentenced later.

“Defrauding federal programs is always an egregious act,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Disaster relief fraud is even more serious because of the limited nature of the funds intended to assist people in their time of greatest need.”

Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari stated, “This investigation and resulting plea demonstrates our continued commitment to identify and investigate all allegations of fraud to protect the integrity of FEMA programs funded by the taxpayer. Theft of funds from DHS programs intended to help those in need will not be tolerated.”

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove.