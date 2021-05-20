Texas man declared innocent of murder charge after DNA cleared him

Lydell Grant, center, his mother Donna Poe, center-left, and brother Alonzo Poe, center-right, talk to reporters after Grant’s release on bond on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Houston. Earlier in the day, Grant was ordered released on bond after prosecutors and defense attorneys with the Innocence Project of Texas agreed that Grant should be released while the case is investigated further in light of new DNA evidence. Grant was convicted of capital murder in the 2010 stabbing death of Aaron Scheerhoorn outside of a Montrose bar, and he had spent seven years behind bars.(Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (KETK/AP) – A Houston man convicted in a 2010 stabbing but was later cleared by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals cleared Lydell Grant after DNA analysis of the victim’s fingernails pointed to his innocence. This ruling allows him to apply for $80,000 in state compensation for each of the seven years he was imprisoned.

Grant was convicted in 2012 after six eyewitnesses testified against him in the murder of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn. He was sentenced to life in prison and Grant said that he believed he would die in his jail cell.

“I knew this day was going to come and I just didn’t know when.” Lydell Grant

Mike Ware, who is the executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas and one of Grant’s attorneys, thanked the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for its work in helping exonerate Grant.

“It’s a huge day for justice,” Ware said.

New DNA techniques that were not available at the time of the original investigation showed that 43-year-old Jermarico Carter was the likely killer. Carter was tracked down in Atlanta where authorities say he confessed to the killing.

Grant said he plans on getting a degree in audio engineering and pursuing a music career. He is also writing a book about his experience.

But Grant said while he’s ready to move forward with his life, he is still affected by his experience and remains cautious, making sure that whenever he goes to a store he gets a receipt to prove he was there and to show what time he went.

“And it’s crazy because now I got to live like that because of what I’ve been through. But I don’t ask for no sympathy from no one. I don’t ask for nobody to feel sorry for me because I’m strong and God, he endured and sustained me… and I’m just thankful.” Lydell Grant

Mistaken eyewitness identifications contributed to about 69% of the more than 375 wrongful convictions in the U.S. that have been overturned by post-conviction DNA evidence, according to the Innocence Project.