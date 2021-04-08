Texas man sentenced to 35 years in prison for hiring assassin to kill his father

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK/AP) – A Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday afternoon after pleading guilty to hiring someone to kill his father.

22-year-old Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy entered his guilty plea at a court hearing via Zoom. According to an AP report and the Austin American-Statesman, Shaughnessy’s lawyers said he accepted full responsibility for his role in his father’s death.

However, his own family says that they are unsatisfied with the agreement, saying that it was far too short of a prison sentence.

“It would be our hope that you are never released from prison.” the family wrote. “We understand this plea but are not happy about it.”

Nicolas Shaughnessy and his now ex-wife, Jaclyn Alexa Edison, were arrested on a count of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder in May 2018.

They were charged with hiring people to kill Shaughnessy’s parents, Ted and Corey Shaughnessy, who were in the bedroom of the Travis County home during the break-in.

Ted Shaughnessy was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a hallway. Corey Shaughnessy returned fire until she ran out of ammunition and hid in a closet to call 911, authorities said.