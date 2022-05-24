HOUSTON (KETK) — A 38-year-old Houston man who raped a woman after using the internet to lure her to a motel was sentenced to 37 years in prison, the Harrison County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

“Scheming rapists rely on lies to trap and prey on women and continue to lie to hide from responsibility,” Ogg said. “We are proud that this jury understood how this rapist tried to shame and blame his victim to escape any accountability. Instead of believing his defense that she consented, they convicted him and put him in prison for decades.”

Earl Blair was sentenced after a three-day trial, where jurors heard testimony and deliberated for 30 minutes before convicting him of aggravated sexual assault.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, Earl Blair met the 23-year-old victim online and persuaded her to meet him at the motel on Oct. 17, 2019. Officials say that when she arrived, Blair and another man raped her.

After the assault, the two men took $500 out of her purse and left her at the motel, according to KPRC.

The woman called the police and investigators took her to a hospital where a sexual assault nurse examiner collected DNA evidence.

The DNA evidence was uploaded in a national database where it matched a sample given by Blair, KPRC reported.

Officials tracked the online profile to the other man, who police identified as Gregory Childs. He has been charged and is awaiting trial.

The jurors heard evidence of the extensive criminal record that Blair had while living in Arkansas. Jurors handed down their punishment verdict on Friday, and he was sentenced on Monday.

According to KPRC, jurors said they handed down a 37-year sentence because they believe Blair won’t be released until he is 75-years-old, which would keep the community safe. He will be eligible for parole after half of the sentence is served. The case was prosecuted of the Adult Sex Crimes Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.