Texas man sentenced to life in prison for raping Smith County elderly blind woman

Stephen Hill was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. (Photo: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday morning for raping an elderly blind woman in Smith County.

Stephen Hill, a 61-year-old Waxahachie native, was convicted last month by a jury for the February 2020 attack.

In a statement released at the time, District Attorney Jacob Putman said the 81-year-old victim was living with her daughter at the time of the attack and Hill also resided there. A teenage girl found Hill laying with the victim one night and told her mother (the victim’s daughter).

When Tyler PD arrived at the scene, Hill initially denied doing anything wrong. Detectives told him about the possibility of there being DNA evidence and he then changed his story that they merely had consensual sex.

The jury found him guilty on August 11 and Hill was sentenced by 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell, who gave him the maximum punishment.