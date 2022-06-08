CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison after being caught with 30 grams of meth.

Robert James Blanco, 29, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In Dec. 2020, law enforcement found Blanco posting on a social media chatroom that he was selling meth, ecstasy, heroin and other drugs in Corpus Christi.

Undercover officers then purchased meth from Blanco several times, the release stated.

On March 1, 2021, Blanco crashed a vehicle while attempting to flee from officers.

On Feb. 16, 2021, he was arrested while in possession of a loaded firearm, 30.65 grams of meth and $1,330.

At the court hearing, additional evidence was brought forward that detailed “Blanco’s responsibility for 5,486 kilograms of narcotics” and multiple arrests.