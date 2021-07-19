Texas man steals police car, arrested at Applebee’s

KAUFFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man stole a police car while he was being arrested in Forney and was later found and arrested at an Applebee’s in Mesquite.

On Saturday, July 17, around 1 a.m. a Forney Police Officer was observing a vehicle in a ditch in the 700 block of US HWY 80.

Officers found several items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and arrested 26-year-old Emanuel Paramo, of Bridgeport, Texas.

After Paramo was taken into custody, he began resisting and assaulting police officers while he was being secured in the back seat of the police car.

While officers continued to check his vehicle, locating weapons and narcotics, Paramo was able to access the front of the patrol vehicle through the small window in the partition behind the front seats.

Paramo then left the scene with the stolen police car and traveled west in the eastbound lanes of US 80 toward Mesquite.

The patrol vehicle was later found by the Sunnyvale Police Department near US HWY 80 and 635 with reported damage due to striking guardrails.

Several police departments from the surrounding areas helped to locate the escaped suspect.

Mesquite Police Department received a call seeing a person wearing handcuffs sitting inside an Applebee’s restaurant, west of the location of the recovered vehicle.

The suspect was located by Mesquite PD inside the restaurant and was placed into custody and was transported to the Forney City Jail after treatment at a local hospital for a minor head injury which was believed to have been sustained when the patrol vehicle was wrecked.