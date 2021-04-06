Texas man threatened to cut wife’s head off because he thought she was possessed

Michael Ramos is accused of threatening to cut off his wife’s head because he said she was possessed by demons. (Photo: Wichita Falls police)

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to cut off his wife’s head because he thought she was possessed by demons.

Michael Ramos, a Wichita Falls man, was arrested by police after a neighbor called saying that he was making threats against his wife again. The woman had set up a 24-hour live stream of her bedroom because of threats he had made to her in the past.

A witness who said she had been watching the live stream said she saw Ramos came into the bedroom and make the threat that he would cut her head off. The victim said that she had filed for divorce from Ramos that same day.

Police said Ramos was on the front porch and they asked him if he had threatened his wife. They said first he said he couldn’t remember, then looked down and said yes and put his hands behind his back voluntarily.

When the officer arrived at the jail to book Ramos, the parking area was so crowded he was forced to park across the street and walk Ramos over. He said Ramos took off running and made it about 25 yards before he lost his balance and fell.

Ramos faces charges of terroristic threat of a family and evading arrest.