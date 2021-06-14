Texas man wanted for shooting Dallas-area cop during traffic stop

RHOME, Texas (KETK/NBC) – A Texas man is wanted after authorities say he shot a police officer late Sunday night during a traffic stop.

A Blue Alert was issued for 43-year-old Royce Wood, who was last seen after being pulled over near HWY 287 in Rhome.

ACTIVE BLUE ALERT for Royce Wood from Rhome, Wise County, TX, on 06/13/2021. pic.twitter.com/pPyKnqNYE5 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 14, 2021

Wood is 6’2″, bald with green eyes. He was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with a camo bandana around it, black sunglasses, a vest, green shirt, and shorts.

According to our affiliate NBC5, Wise County deputies had pulled over two people on a motorcycle, at least one of who matched a description of the suspect of a home invasion.

Sheriff Lance Akin said the driver of the motorcycle got off the bike and “fired a couple of shots” at officers, one of whom was struck in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was immediately taken into custody. Rhome is a small town located 25 miles north of Fort Worth.

Blue Alerts were created in 2008 by Gov. Rick Perry. They are designed to apprehend those suspected of killing or seriously wounding local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.

The following is a list of criteria for the DPS to issue a Blue Alert:

A law enforcement officer must have been killed or seriously injured by an offender.

The investigating law enforcement agency must determine that the offender poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.

A detailed description of the offender’s vehicle, vehicle tag, or partial tag must be available for broadcast to the public.

The investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend activation of the Blue Alert to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.