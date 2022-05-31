HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston mother is accused of leaving her 3-year-old child inside a running vehicle for over half an hour while shopping inside a Target.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, the incident was on Sunday, May 29. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called after a complaint of a child left unattended in a car.

The mother, Marcie Taylor, came out of the store to speak with deputies. Taylor told investigators she had only been in the store for a few minutes.

The KPRC report says “further investigation revealed Taylor had been inside the Target for over 30 minutes.”

Taylor is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $25,000 bond for a charge of child endangerment.