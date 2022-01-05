Texas Most Wanted program hits record number of captures in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – DPS announced that it captured the largest number of Most Wanted Offenders in a single year in 2021.

This is since the Most Wanted Offenders program started in 1993. Last year, DPS, along with state, federal, local and Mexican authorities, captured a record 34 fugitives and sex offenders.

In addition to that, $71,500 was paid out in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

According to DPS, The 34 people captured in 2021 includes 12 gang members and 17 convicted sex offenders. 14 people were captured within just two months, from Oct. 13 through Dec. 13.

The previous record was set in 2013 with 32 fugitives captured.

DPS works with other law enforcement agencies to keep a list for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders who pose significant threat to their community. You can find the current lists with photos on the DPS website.