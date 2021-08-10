Texas mother, 2-year-old shot outside teen party

HOUSTON (KETK) – A mother and her two-year-old daughter were shot outside of a teen party Saturday morning in Houston, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Police said that 34-year-old Shaquita Renfro and her 2-year-old daughter Clover showed up at Pearland hospital with gunshot wounds.

Shaquita had been shot in the leg while her daughter had been shot in the buttocks. Shaquita said she had been running errands when her son asked her to pick him up from a party.

Investigators said that when she arrived her son got inside the car, but moments later a separate car pulled up and began shooting toward the parking lot. Several bullets hit the car.

According to a social media post by Shaquita, her daughter Clover suffered a broken hip and has had several surgeries already.

The shooting is still under investigation and will release more information later.