DALLAS (KETK) – Police in Dallas are investigating a mother’s claim that her three-year-old son was shot during a road rage incident Monday morning.

According to our NBC affiliate in Dallas, the boy’s mother brought him to a local hospital just before 10 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head.

She claimed to police that he was shot by another driver after a confrontation at Forest Meadow Park in northeast Dallas. The boy was identified as Jalexus Washington.

As of this writing, officers have not been able to locate a crime scene and are asking local residents to come forward if they have any information.

The report says the mother described the shooter as a Black man wearing a red t-shirt and he was driving a dark-colored sedan. Officers spent hours investigating the woman’s car on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective David Grubbs, #9159, at 214-671-3675. Please reference case number 053933-2022.

Crimestopper is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and an indictment. Their number is 214-373-TIPS (8477).