FLINT, Texas (KETK) — A man was shot by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun at the officers.

The first deputy responded to a call regarding a discharged firearm in the 1800 block of Highway 69 in Flint at approximately 11:57 p.m. Saturday evening. When the deputy arrived on the scene at approximately 12:02 a.m., he found a vehicle in the parking lot.

After attempting to identify the owner of the vehicle via tele-communications, a “young white male” reportedly existed the vehicle carrying a book in one hand, with the other hidden in the small of his back. The responding deputy was attempting to speak with the man just as the second deputy arrived for backup.

That’s when the subject allegedly threw the book toward the deputy and retreated behind a concrete light pole base. According to police, the man then drew a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed it at the officers as they attempted to speak with him.

The man allegedly ignored commands from the deputies to drop the weapon, which led to the officers drawing their guns firing at the man, striking him once in the upper abdomen.

The officers retrieved the firearm and were assisted by the Bullard Police Department, who administered first aid to the subject upon arrival. EMS was dispatched to the scene and arrived a short time after, taking the wounded subject to a local hospital where underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.

Sheriff Larry Smith was notified and contacted Texas Ranger Lieutenant Nic Castle and Ranger Chris Baggett to investigate the incident. Lieutenant Castle and Ranger Baggett investigated the scene and interviewed the two involved deputies, who have since been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

An arrest warrant was issued this morning for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. The warrant was issued by 114th State District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson who set bond at $75,000. The suspect remains in a local hospital in stable condition.

Sheriff Smith wishes to thank both the City of Bullard Police Department as well as the Texas Ranger investigative team for their rapid response. Sheriff Smith said, “these are the dreaded calls you receive in the middle of the night, but I’m thankful that everyone is safe.” Sheriff Smith also commended the officers involved for their professionalism as well as their restraint in this dire situation.