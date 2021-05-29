Texas Rangers, police investigating after 2 women shot at Lincoln Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Two women were shot at Lincoln Park in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Jacksonville police arrived at Lincoln Park around 12:37 p.m. at M.B. Davis and Holloway Street where they discovered the two women.

Investigators as well as the Texas Rangers will continue to investigate the situation.

Officials are asking that if anyone has any information to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.

According to Captain Steven Markasky, the crash was a result of the shooting.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

