Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Texas Rangers were requested by the Hawkins Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the incident took place on FM-14 near Hawkins High School on FM-14 around 4:45 p.m.

Officials mentioned that the scene is secure and that there is not a threat to the public and that no law enforcement officers were injured.