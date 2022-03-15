HOUSTON (KETK) – A Ross employee was shot in Houston on March 11 after he tried to help an elderly woman.

“My fingers are still numb. My arm is still swollen. I got two pieces in me,” Ross Loss Prevention employee Roderick Joseph told KPRC.

He said he tried to step in after his elderly coworker was being harassed by teenagers at the store on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.

“I said. ‘Why are you picking on an elderly lady? Leave her alone and stop taking stuff from her,’” Joseph said. “They asked for ski masks so they were already planning on doing something.”

Joseph said the conflict later died down, but he decided to talk to the three males and one female when he saw they were making signs at each other.

“He was like, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ I said, ‘Sir, you are making gang signs. What are you going to do about it?’ I said, ‘Sir, go ahead and leave,’” Joseph said.

He escorted the teens out of the store and then one took out a gun with a laser and pointed it at him.

“He was shining it at me. I knew he was going to shoot. I stepped two feet back and said, ‘Just go ahead and leave.’ And the next thing you know, he shot me,” Joseph said.

He drove himself to the hospital, but he said he feels good about helping his colleague. Joseph is also married and has two children. He is a musician and has three jobs.

He is currently unable to work. If you would like to help his family, his cash app is “$RocJoseph.”

Law enforcement are expecting to possibly share more information about the teens soon.