Texas softball coach sentenced to 2 life sentences, 80 years in prison for sexually assaulting players

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KETK) – A Houston-area high school softball coach was sentenced to two life sentences as well as an additional 80 years in prison for sexually assaulting several of his players.

44-year-old Juan Corona, who is also known as “Coach Manny,” was found guilty of multiple charges on Wednesday. According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, Corona was given the maximum sentence on all charges.

Corona was arrested at his home in January 2018 and had been coaching for 25 years, 17 of them being in the Montgomery County area.

Capt. Dan Zientek of the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office said Corona would give private lessons and sometimes pick up the children from school and take them to the lessons.

Zientek told KPRC that Corona sexually assaulted a 14-year-old during one of those private sessions. He threatened her, stating “something would happen to her or she wouldn’t get playing time if she told anyone about the encounter, Zientek said.

Since Corona was arrested more than three years of girl, multiple former players have come forward, including one that alleged assault as early as 2002.

Investigators found evidence at Corona’s home that backed up the victim’s story, including photos and videos.