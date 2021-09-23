Texas teen charged with capital murder for police officer son’s death

KINGWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old high school senior has been arrested and charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old son of a police officer late Monday night.

Bryan Smith Jr. was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in the Montgomery County jail.

Our NBC affiliate KPRC says that investigators are still combing through evidence and have not determined a motive for the shooting. They added that both Smith and the victim went to the same high school and were considered friends.

Deputies had been dispatched to a Kingwood neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. on Monday after a woman heard gunshots while she was out for a walk.

After seeing two black males running from the scene, she saw the victim on the ground. The woman called 911, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

New Caney ISD, which oversees the high school of both Smith and the victim, released a lengthy statement in response to the arrest.

“New Caney ISD has learned that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old Porter High School student in connection with the death of a 14-year-old Porter High School student. We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. Additional counselors remain available at school for students and staff as needed.

We understand that the events of the past few days are disconcerting for students, parents, and staff. Please know that New Caney ISD takes any challenge to the safety and security of its students, staff, and schools very seriously and will take appropriate action to support school safety. We encourage students, staff, and the public to report any concerns regarding school safety through the district’s Safe School Reporting form, Crime Stoppers, or directly to school administration or law enforcement.

The school district will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation moves forward. Please refer to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.”

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit said the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of the teen are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A293752.