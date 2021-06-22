Texas teenage girl killed, 2 others injured in shooting ambush

HOUSTON (KETK) – A teenage girl was killed and two others were injured after a shooting Monday night in Houston.

The department said that officers responded to a shooting in a neighborhood on the northwest side of the city. When they arrived, they found three people shot inside a car.

Assistant Houston PD Chief Daryn Edwards told our NBC-affiliate KPRC that two men walked up to the vehicle and “began unloading rounds into the car.”

The teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The two suspects are still on the run and anyone with information is urged to call the police or Crimestoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.