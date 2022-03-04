HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston woman has been charged with capital murder for a 2021 shooting that killed a couple along with their 6-year-old and a 10-year-old played dead before calling for help.

29-year-old Alexus Williams was charged for the triple homicide from June 30, 2021, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The shooting was at an apartment complex in southwest Houston and investigators say the father answered a knock at the door from a man and he forced his way inside.

A 10-year-old girl inside the apartment played dead during the shooting and later FaceTimed relatives around 10:30 p.m. saying she had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the girl’s mother, father, and 6-year-old sister dead. The 10-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital.

A 1-year-old boy was also in the apartment but was unharmed. The girl told police that the shooter put the baby on the couch before opening fire.

Houston police say that Williams was not the shooter, but had promised a man named Xavier Davis that there were several thousand dollars in the apartment and whatever he wanted would be his.

For Williams though, her reasons for the shooting were allegedly much more personal, and she wanted revenge from some kind of falling out.

“We believe that she had some type of relationship with the mother, Donyavia Lagway. We believe that that ended poorly about a week prior to these murders. We know that Xavier Davis was in that apartment for a number of minutes. We know that for the vast majority of those minutes he was on Facetime with Alexus Williams. She was able to watch either the murders or either the immediate aftermath of the murders.” Sean Teare, Chief of Vehicular Crimes Unit for Harris County

Teare said it was still unclear whether she wanted revenge solely against Lagway or everyone in the apartment.

Under Texas law, if Williams is convicted of capital murder, the only two sentencing options are the death penalty or life in prison without parole.