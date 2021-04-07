Texas woman confessed to killing her 2 young children

IRVING, Texas (KETK) – A Texas woman confessed to killing her two young daughters while she made a 911 call from the lobby of a Dallas-area police department Monday night.

Irving police said that 30-year-old Madison McDonald was charged with capital murder in the deaths of 6-year-old Archer Hammond and 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald.

At 10 p.m. Monday night, Madison McDonald walked into the department and used their phone to call 911. Officers went to her apartment and found the two girls dead.

Department spokesman Robert Reeves said that McDonald claimed she smothered the girls, but autopsies would have to confirm the cause of death. There has still not been a clear motive released by investigators.

“We might not ever know the why because there’s not going to be a definition or a reason that would ever justify the murder of two small children.” Robert Reeves, Irving Police Department Spokesman

Reeves said police had been to McDonald’s apartment previously but that he could not give details due to the nature of the calls “and the privacy that’s required by those.”