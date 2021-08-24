Texas woman dead, man in critical condition after being shot by son

HOUSTON (KETK) – A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after they were both shot by their son early Tuesday morning, according to Houston police.

Our NBC affiliate KPRC said that the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of Mulholland Dr, a neighborhood on the southwest side of the city.

Investigators say the shooter was a 33-year-old man and that he was arrested without incident after walking outside the home.

As of now, officers have not determined a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.