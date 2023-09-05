HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man with several warrants was arrested after THC gummies were seized during a traffic stop.

On Monday night, a Harrison County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The stop led to the deputy performing a probable cause search on the vehicle where he reportedly found 6.3 grams of THC gummies.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Collin Gunn and it was reported that he had several warrants for his arrest out of Harrison County.

Gunn was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and open container in motor vehicle. According to judicial records, Gunn has been booked into the Harrison County Jail on a $50,000 bond.