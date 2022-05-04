HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother and his uncle.

Carl Dunn, 55, of Karnack, was sentenced to 99 years in prison by a Harrison County jury.

On April 27, Carl was arrested after Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies found two gunshot victims including a 79-year-old Kathleen Dunn and a 65-year-old Stephen Hegner.

Kathleen and Hegner were flown to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Hegner was able to tell officers that Carl was the shooter and deputies found Carl in the home under a bed, naked, according to officials. Deputies said Carl appeared to be intoxicated.

On Tuesday, jurors learned that Carl had been living with his mother and uncle at Caddo Lake and that the evening of the attack, Kathleen and Hegner were talking to Carl about getting food stamps since he was unemployed.

According to information told in court, Kathleen said that it was a casual conversation and that Carl was possibly annoyed, but that there was no argument. She said that Carl went to his room and Hegner went to his room to read while she sat in the living room. She said a short time later, she heard gunshots and ran to Hegner’s room.

Kathleen told the court she saw that Carl had shot Hegner four times and was pistol-whipping him. Kathleen said she attempted to intervene and that Carl shot her in the face and began to chase her to the living room where he began pistol-whipping her as well, said Reid McCain, the Harrison County Criminal District Attorney.

According to a document from the DA, Carl pistol-whipped the two so badly that the barrel of the handgun broke and was found on the living room floor.

Kathleen’s attending neurosurgeon shared that both victims’ injuries were life-threatening and that both would have died if there had not been medical intervention.

Kathleen was in the hospital for almost two months and Carl is at the rehabilitation facility in the DFW Metroplex.

“If it had not been for the fast thinking of the Harrison County deputies on scene, it is likely that the two victims would have died at the residence,” said McCain.