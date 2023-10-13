TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for aggravated robbery in connection to the fatal shooting of a Tyler teen.

Lorenzo Martinez pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Friday. The robbery charge stems from a 2021 shooting outside a house on Omega Drive in Tyler where 17-year-old Jesse McNeely was killed.

Martinez and co-defendant Andres Urrutia were arrested days after the shooting in Galveston County before being brought back to Tyler and taken to the Smith County Jail. The third defendant in this case, Jason Rhodes, was arrested in December 2022.

Rhodes was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this month for an aggravated robbery charge connected to the shooting. Urrutia pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison in July.