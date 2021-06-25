Third person charged in connection to death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson found in Jasper

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KETK/ KPRC) – A third person has been charged in connection to the death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson.

Olson’s death was ruled as a homicide. Police found his body inside a plastic tote bag at a motel in Jasper, Texas, earlier this month.

Dylan Walker, 27, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, wrote KPRC.

Investigators said the man drove Theresa Balboa to a motel in Jasper, where the boy’s body was discovered.

Balboa is the girlfriend of Olson’s father. She was the first person charged in this case. She was charged with tampering with evidence, but more charges possibly await her as the investigation continues.

The Jasper County Jail also said Walker posted a $125,000 bond.

Walker submitted tips to Crime Stoppers, which allowed law enforcement to find Olson, mentioned Walker’s mother. For this reason, she said she is shocked that her son was charged.

Court documents demonstrate that Walker did give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. They also show that Walker rented the motel room where Olson’s body was found.

According to his indictment, Walker was charged with tampering because he did “intentionally or knowingly conceal a thing, namely the corpse of Samuel Olson, with intent to impair its availability as evidence in the investigation,” wrote KPRC.

KPRC’s legal analyst, Brian Wice also said Walker is being charged as an accomplice to the crime.

“He’s charged under the law of parties, which says, ‘Share the crime, share the time,’” Wice said.

Another suspect, 27-year-old Benjamin Rivera also posted his bond.

Rivera was in court on Thursday, and the judge determined his bond conditions, which include being on house arrest and not interacting with or contacting anyone under the age of 18.

Rivera and Balboa were roommates. He was the second individual who was charged with tampering with evidence, in other words Olson’s body, in this case.

“I think police and prosecutors have done a masterful job of lining up the pieces on the Chessboard that will ultimately result in the checkmate of Theresa Balboa,” Wice said. “Specifically with Theresa Balboa being charged with either capital murder, murder or injury to a child.”

Prosecutors announced the potential weapon that was used to murder the 5-year-old has been located, but the District Attorney’s Office has not shared information.