LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department has released the name of a man arrested in connection to a shooting at the Skate Ranch skating rink.

Derrick Jamar Smith, 36 of Lufkin, was arrested during a traffic stop minutes later in a white SUV only miles from Skate Ranch, officials said. Smith allegedly shot at John Wade, 40 of Lufkin, on the skate floor of Skate Ranch following a “verbal disturbance” that started in the birthday party area, according to authorities.

Wade was grazed by the bullet on his abdomen and was treated by Lufkin Fire Department paramedics, according to a Lufkin PD press release.

“This wasn’t a random act. The victim in this case was targeted due to an ongoing domestic situation,” Lufkin Police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said.

As a result of the shooting a child suffered a breathing issue and had to be taken to a local hospital to be checked out, according to Lufkin PD.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into Angelina County Jail.

Lufkin Police Department included a statement from Skate Ranch in their press release: