LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department has released the name of a man arrested in connection to a shooting at the Skate Ranch skating rink.
Derrick Jamar Smith, 36 of Lufkin, was arrested during a traffic stop minutes later in a white SUV only miles from Skate Ranch, officials said. Smith allegedly shot at John Wade, 40 of Lufkin, on the skate floor of Skate Ranch following a “verbal disturbance” that started in the birthday party area, according to authorities.
Wade was grazed by the bullet on his abdomen and was treated by Lufkin Fire Department paramedics, according to a Lufkin PD press release.
“This wasn’t a random act. The victim in this case was targeted due to an ongoing domestic situation,” Lufkin Police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said.
As a result of the shooting a child suffered a breathing issue and had to be taken to a local hospital to be checked out, according to Lufkin PD.
Smith was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into Angelina County Jail.
Lufkin Police Department included a statement from Skate Ranch in their press release:
“Skate Ranch has always prided itself on being a safe, family environment, and we will continue to be so with a few changes. Unfortunately, (in) this day (and) age we will have to install a walk-through metal detector. No one should feel it’s okay to bring a weapon, of any kind to a family-fun center, and feel so threatened they need to use it. We will also require adults invited to birthday parties be listed on the guest list. Uninvited adults are not welcome. This will slow down our lines to get into the building, but we will start letting people in earlier, and I think you can agree it’s worth the time.”Skate Ranch