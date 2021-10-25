Threat made on social media toward Nacogdoches High School, 2nd for East Texas in last week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches High School released a statement Monday morning saying a “threat was mode… on social media.”

The school district did not specify what kind of threat was made, but that “all parties involved have been identified and are being questioned.”

It is unclear as of this writing if any criminal charges will be filed.

“Obviously, we take threats like this against our campus quite seriously and will respond in a timely and appropriate manner.” Nacogdoches High School

This is the second threat against an East Texas high school in less than a week. On October 20, a North Hopkins ISD student was arrested for a terroristic threat against the high school.

18-year-old Troy Michael Stockton is being held on a $75,000 bond in the Hopkins County Jail. He was arrested at his home by the sheriff’s department.

Less than 24 hours later, a Longview High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to campus.

The student was suspended and could even be expelled. Prosecutors have not announced any formal charges as of this writing. No direct threat was made against the school district.