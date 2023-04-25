SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an East Texas diesel theft ring, which allegedly illegally acquired 9,312 gallons of diesel fuel between June 16 and Sept. 13, 2022.

Duniesky Ondarza Gonzalez, 36, Ramon Perez-Torres, 29, and Camila Cruz Concepcion, 25, were all arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Smith County judicial records.

Duniesky Ondarza Gonzalez. Photo courtesy of Smith County jail records.

Camila Cruz Concepcion. Photo courtesy of Smith County jail records.

Ramon Perez-Torres. Photo courtesy of Smith County jail records.

According to arrest warrants, the ring obtained the gas by tampering with a device called a pulsar which registers the rate at which diesel fuel is being pumped. Officials said that by tampering with the device they were able to convince the pump it was dispensing fuel at 1/20th the rate it actually was. This means they would pay for diesel at 1/20th the price.

On top of the tampering, officials said that the ring would often use stolen debit and credit cards to activate the pump in the first place.

Arrest warrants allege that the ring used this methodology across 12 different law enforcement jurisdictions.

The following are summaries of the alleged thefts from the 12 different jurisdictions:

The Garland Police Department reported that Duniesky Ondarza Gonzalez was observed pumping diesel fuel into a special made compartment in a truck bed on June 16, 2022. According to arrest warrants, the gas station reported a shortage of 2,650 gallons of diesel.

The Crandall Police Department reported that over 2100 gallons of fuel was stolen by suspects between 7/13/22 and 8/3/22. In this case, the damage to the outside of the pump allegedly cost $4,4877.75 to repair on top of the cost of the stolen fuel which was $10,899.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office reported that hundreds of gallons of of diesel fuel were stolen from a gas station in Kemp by multiple vehicles on Aug. 14 to 15, 2022.

The Canton Police Department reported that a white GMC 1500 pickup truck with a large fuel tank in the bed was spotted at a Panda Express in Canton. The truck was reported as being used to steal diesel from a 7-Eleven next to the Panda Express on July 28, 2022, authorities said.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said that over 119 gallons of diesel were stolen from Mabank on Aug. 4. Authorities found 250 gallons hidden in a fuel cell on Aug. 23, 2022 during a traffic stop.

The Mabank Police Department reported that a suspect did $1,099.67 worth of damage to a fuel pump at an Exxon in Mabank on Aug. 4, 2022.

The Lindale Police Department reported that the suspects allegedly stole around 1,783.01 gallons of fuel from a 7-11 store in Lindale, a $7,827.41 value. Lindale PD added that an additional 709 gallons of fuel which would have cost $3,183.41 was also allegedly stolen on Aug. 23, 2022 from a different 7-11.

The Palestine Police Department reported that around 264 gallons of diesel was stolen from an Exxon in Palestine on Sep. 12 to 13. The fuel had a value of around $1,214.14.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reported that $1,996 worth of diesel was stolen from a gas station in Elkhart on July 10, 2022.

The Northlake Police Department said that between 3500 and 3800 gallons of fuel was stolen from a 7-Eleven in Northlake on Aug. 18, 2022.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Aug. 19, 2022 a Chevron had 504 gallons of fuel stolen for a total of $2,200 in value.

The Plano Police Department reported that suspects stole 355 gallons of fuel from a gas station in Plano on Aug. 25, 2022.

Duniesky Ondarza Gonzalez and Camila Cruz Concepcion were both booked into Smith County Jail on Jan. 27. Ramon Perez-Torres was booked into Smith County Jail on Wednesday, April 19.

All three have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and are each being held on $750,000 bond. According to the arrest warrants, there are still other suspects involved that law enforcement is pursuing.