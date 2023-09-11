LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department said that three juveniles were reportedly shot in a vehicle near Lake Lamond and West Marshall Avenue on Saturday.

According to Longview PD, officers responded to the 200 block of West Cheryl Street at 11:55 p.m. to talk to three juvenile shooting victims who were shot at another location.

Longview Fire EMS took the victims to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Longview PD said this is an ongoing investigation and detectives are collecting information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Longview PD at 903-237-1110.